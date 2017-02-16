Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
WELLINGTON, Feb 16 Non-resident holdings of New Zealand government securities were 60 percent in January, Reserve Bank of New Zealand data showed on Thursday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jan Pvs month Year ago Total all securities: 60.0 pct 60.3 pct 64.7 pct NZ govt bonds: 62.5 pct 63.2 pct 67.6 pct NZ govt T-bills 7.5 pct 6.3 pct 9.7 pct ---------------------------------------------------------------- The full data is available by clicking on (Reporting by Swati Pandey in SYDNEY and Charlotte Greenfield in WELLINGTON; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.