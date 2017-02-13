BRIEF-Grand Investment International's shares on trading halt
* Trading in shares of Grand Investment International Ltd will be suspended at 9:00 a.m. On May 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WELLINGTON, Feb 14 New Zealand house prices rose in January as the red-hot market of Auckland picked up, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Tuesday. Seasonally adjusted median house prices rose 0.2 percent in January compared to the previous month and were up 9.9 percent on a year ago. Prices in Auckland, the country's largest city, rose 2.4 percent on the month after a 1.4 percent dip in December. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield)
* Trading in shares of Grand Investment International Ltd will be suspended at 9:00 a.m. On May 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.