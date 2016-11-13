SYDNEY Nov 14 New Zealand house prices rose in September, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Monday.

Seasonally adjusted median house prices rose 4 percent in October compared to the previous month and were up 10.9 percent on a year ago.

The REINZ said prices in the country's biggest city, Auckland, rose 16 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Wayne Cole)