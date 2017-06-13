WELLINGTON, June 14 New Zealand house prices were largely flat in May, edging up only 0.1 percent, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Wednesday. On an annual basis, house prices rose a seasonally adjusted 6.2 percent. The REINZ said prices in the country's biggest city, Auckland, rose 0.6 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis to be 4.4 percent higher than a year ago. The central bank was closely watching house price inflation in the Auckland housing market, which it had previously warned was a financial stability risk. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, editing by G Crosse)