WELLINGTON Dec 4 Growth in New Zealand's house prices slowed for an 11th consecutive month in November, the government property valuer said on Thursday.

Quotable Value's (QV) residential property index rose 5.1 percent in the year to Nov 30, compared with an annual rate of 5.9 percent in October.

The index is 16.7 percent above the market's previous peak in late 2007, with the country's biggest city, Auckland, leading national gains and showing signs of a pick up in prices.

"We are seeing examples of well presented, but not high end properties selling for much more than their original purchase price within a short space of time," said QV Auckland spokesman Bruce Wiggins in a statement.

House prices in the Auckland region were 9.3 percent higher in the year to November compared with an 9.2 percent rise the month before, while prices in earthquake-damaged Christchurch rose 3.7 percent from an annual rate of 4.3 percent in October.

The government agency said there has been a lift in house sales as is usual in spring, but limits on low deposit lending are cooling the market and reducing demand from first home buyers while property investors take a bigger slice of the sales.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand reiterated last month the state of the housing market and the impact of record migration gains will influence when it resumes raising rates, and how long it keeps restrictions on the low deposit home loans.

