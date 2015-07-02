WELLINGTON, July 2 Growth in New Zealand's house prices picked up for a sixth consecutive month in June on the back of gains in the country's biggest city and surrounding regions, the government property valuer said on Thursday.

Quotable Value's (QV) residential property price index rose 9.3 percent in the year to June 30, compared with an annual rate of 9.0 percent in May.

The index is now 25.6 percent above the market's previous peak in late 2007.

"There is a severe shortage of properties listed for sale across all of the main centres, and this winter slowdown is dampening activity in some areas while in other areas the lack of listings is leading to increased competition amongst buyers which is driving values up," said QV spokeswoman Andrea Rush said in a statement.

House prices in the Auckland region, where there is a significant housing shortage, were 17 percent higher in the year to June compared with a 16.1 percent rise the month before.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is imposing new controls on loans to property investors, requiring banks to hold more capital to back such loans, and investors borrowing to buy in the Auckland region to have larger deposits.

Rush said there were signs buyers in Auckland were now chasing properties in neighbouring cities and also trying to beat the new controls.

Price growth in earthquake-damaged Christchurch slowed to 3.2 percent over the past 12 months against 3.8 percent the month before. (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Ryan Woo)