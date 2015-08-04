WELLINGTON Aug 4 New Zealand house prices grew at their fastest pace in seven years in July driven by gains in the country's biggest city and surrounding regions, the government property valuer said on Tuesday.

Quotable Value's (QV) residential property price index rose 10.1 percent in the year to July 31, compared with an annual rate of 9.3 percent in June. It was the fastest rise in the annual rate since late 2007.

The index is now 27.4 percent above the market's previous peak in late 2007, and was expected to keep rising.

"Net migration remains at record highs and there are now incentives for new migrants to move to areas outside of Auckland, so this coupled with record low interest rates is likely to see continued upward pressure on home values," said QV spokeswoman Andrea Rush in a statement.

House prices in the Auckland region, where there is a significant housing shortage, were 18.8 percent higher in the year to July compared with a 17.0 percent rise the month before.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is imposing new controls on loans to property investors, requiring banks to hold more capital to back such loans, and investors borrowing to buy in the Auckland region to have larger deposits.

The bank last month cut its cash rate by 25 basis points, which saw banks cut their lending rates. A further cut to 2.75 percent is expected at next month's monetary policy statement.

Price growth in earthquake-damaged Christchurch slowed marginally to 3.1 percent over the past 12 months against 3.2 percent the month before.

