WELLINGTON, March 2 New Zealand house prices
continued to rise in February, government property appraiser
Quotable Value (QV) said on Wednesday, driving its residential
property price index up an annual 11.6 percent.
The index is now 34.3 percent above the market's previous
peak in late 2007, QV said.
House prices in the Auckland region were 17.8 percent higher
on the year and are now 69.4 percent higher than at the 2007
peak, although Auckland house prices decreased by 0.7 percent
over the past three months, QV said.
"Home values in the main centres are increasing with the
exception of Auckland," said QV National Spokesperson Andrea
Rush.
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Eric Meijer)