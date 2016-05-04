WELLINGTON May 4 New Zealand house prices rose 12 percent in the year to April, the government property valuer said on Wednesday, as record low interest rates drew more buyers into the market.

The 12 percent rise in Quotable Value's (QV) residential property price index compared with an annual rate of 11.4 percent in March.

The index is now 16.9 percent above the market's previous peak in late 2007.

"All the main centres around New Zealand and many regional centres have seen home values increase during April, with the promise of continued record low interest rates providing confidence in the housing sector," said QV spokeswoman Andrea Rush.

House prices in the Auckland region's booming property market were 16.5 percent higher in the year to April, compared with a 16.9 percent rise in March. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Eric Meijer)