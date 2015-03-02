WELLINGTON, March 3 Growth in New Zealand's house prices picked
up for a second consecutive month in February, driven by a lift in the country's
biggest city, the government property valuer said on Tuesday.
Quotable Value's (QV) residential property price index rose 6.4 percent in
the year to Feb 28, compared with an annual rate of 5.7 percent in January.
It was the index's first back-to-back monthly gain in the rate of growth in
more than a year, and it was 20.3 percent above the market's previous peak in
late 2007.
"The seemingly insatiable demand for Auckland property has resulted in the
upward trend steepening ," said QV spokeswoman Andrea Rush in a statement.
House prices in the Auckland region were 13 percent higher in the year to
February compared with a 11.6 percent rise the month before, while prices in
earthquake-damaged Christchurch were steady with an annual rate of 3.4 percent.
The government agency said there was strengthening demand for new housing
developments, which are exempt from the restrictions on low deposit lending
aimed at keeping a lid on housing inflation and containing the risks to banks.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has said it expects to keep its benchmark
rate on hold for some time but has expressed its concerns about the housing
market, especially in Auckland, heating up again.
