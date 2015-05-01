WELLINGTON May 1 Growth in New Zealand's house prices accelerated for a fourth consecutive month in April, driven by the country's biggest city, the government property valuer said on Friday.

Quotable Value's (QV) residential property price index rose 8.4 percent in the year to April 30, compared with an annual rate of 7.7 percent in March.

The index is now 22.4 percent above the market's previous peak in late 2007.

"The steepening of the national index is indicative of the sharp rise in Auckland values over the past six months," QV spokeswoman Andrea Rush said in a statement.

House prices in the Auckland region, where there is a significant housing shortage, were 14.6 percent higher in the year to April compared with a 13.9 percent rise the month before.

Rush said record high immigration would sustain values in Auckland where demand outstrips supply.

Prices growth in earthquake-damaged Christchurch slowed to 4.7 percent over the past 12 months against 5.3 percent the month before.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has said it is concerned the housing market is heating up again, and is expected to tighten rules covering lending to residential property investors, seen as one of the drivers of the Auckland market, which may increase their cost of borrowing.

(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Eric Meijer)