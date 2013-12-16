By Gyles Beckford
| WELLINGTON
WELLINGTON Dec 17 When central bankers in
Washington, London and Frankfurt plan their exits from
ultra-loose monetary policies, an unlikely indicator may prove
influential: house prices in New Zealand.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand, reluctant to raise rates
but alarmed by a rise in house prices to record levels, has
reached into its macro-prudential toolbox and imposed limits on
mortgage lending.
Any success may provide a path for major central banks to
follow when they start withdrawing their emergency stimulus --
perhaps as soon as this week for the U.S. Federal Reserve --
without derailing uneven and uncertain recoveries.
The growing risks that bubbles, such as in housing markets,
pose to a broader recovery from the global financial crisis are
an issue for Janet Yellen, who is expected to soon be confirmed
as the next chief of the Fed.
"As a first line of defence, we have a variety of
supervisory tools, micro- and macro-prudential, that we can use
to attempt to limit the behaviour that is giving rise to those
asset price misalignments," Yellen said at her Senate
confirmation hearing last month.
A RBNZ official said officials talked to their global
counterparts about issues of common interest and were aware the
New Zealand experience would be watched by those looking for
alternate policy options.
Alarmed by a rise in house prices to record levels but
reluctant to raise interest rates given low inflation and a
strong exchange rate, the RBNZ imposed a limit on how much banks
could devote to low-deposit housing loans (LVR) from October 1.
It also required major banks to hold more capital to back
such loans.
It says the limits are the equivalent of 30 basis points of
rate rises over the coming year, and will reduce house price
inflation by up to 4 percentage points, and housing credit
growth by up to 3 percentage points over the coming year.
The RBNZ doesn't regard itself as a torchbearer for
macro-prudential tools -- they've been around a long time and
are in use in some form in a range of economies including
Sweden, Israel, Canada, Singapore, South Korea, and Switzerland.
But with a record among free-market developed economies of
pioneering policies such as inflation targeting, what the RBNZ
does -- and its success or otherwise -- is closely watched by
other monetary authorities.
EARLY SUCCESS
The RBNZ is claiming some early success, with low-deposit
lending tumbling to 11.5 percent of new home loans in October
from more than 25 percent in August.
Still, New Zealand house prices rose 9.6 percent to a record
high in the year to November, and real estate agents report a
fall in the number of sales but little impact yet on prices.
"The reduction in high-LVR lending will help to reduce the
risks of a sharp correction in house prices in an already
overvalued housing market," Deputy Governor Grant Spencer said
in the RBNZ's first assessment of the steps.
The RBNZ has said it did not expect to see the full impact
of the limits until early next year, but it has already had to
water down its original rules by exempting loans for building
new houses after evidence that demand had fallen markedly.
Banks have six months to reach the limit. They were given
plenty of notice of and started turning off the tap as early as
August.
"The Reserve Bank's new policy has shaken up the banks'
lending and marketing strategies," said Roost Mortgage Brokers
spokeswoman Colleen Dennehy. "Banks are being choosier about who
gets a loan and what their interest rates will be."
Banks are now charging higher interest rates for those with
deposits of less than 20 percent, but also seem to be making up
for it with more lending to those with a higher deposit, albeit
with a squeeze on margins.
HOLDING DOWN RATES
Macro tools may not stop a housing bubble forming nor burst
it, but they should strengthen the financial system and limit
the build-up of debt. And by not using the blunt tool of
interest rates, the broader economy has more time to recover.
"The numbers may give them some comfort to wait... and skew
the risks to a later rate hike," said ASB Bank chief economist
Nick Tuffley, who expects official rates to start rising in
March 2014.
Neighbouring Australia might well be looking over the fence,
with house prices there rising 7.6 percent in the year to Sept
30.
"In New Zealand I think the housing market is a ticking time
bomb, with the bubble already well entrenched, while Australia
is about half a cycle behind," said Annette Beacher, head of
Asia-Pacific research for TD Securities in Singapore.
"So in fact the RBA has the 'luxury' of seeing if
macro-prudential tools work in New Zealand."
