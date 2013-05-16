(Adds detail, quote)
* Sees lower deficits and moderate growth next two years
* Budget surplus of NZ$75 mln in 2014/15
* Meridian Energy next state asset sale this year
* Spending increases mostly in housing, education, health
* Net debt seen peaking lower in 2014/15
By Gyles Beckford
WELLINGTON, May 16 New Zealand's government
charted a more optimistic economic outlook on Thursday as it
raised its forecast for budget surpluses on the back of moderate
growth, and said it would start spending more on new policies.
The government had delivered "zero budgets" for the past two
years, with no new spending, as it battled a weak growth outlook
and a slide in its tax take.
But Finance Minister Bill English said the economy has
perked up, and government finances were on a sounder footing to
allow new spending.
"This year there has been a bit more room to move in the
budget," English told reporters.
The Treasury forecast a slightly bigger surplus in 2014/15,
the long-standing date for a return to the black, of NZ$75
million ($62 million) from NZ$66 million forecast in last
December's mid-year update.
The deficit for the current year to June 30 was cut to
NZ$6.3 billion from a previous NZ$7.3 billion forecast, but the
forecast deficit for the 2013/14 fiscal year was held steady at
NZ$2 billion.
The Treasury revised up its growth for the year to March to
2.5 percent from 2.3 percent in the December update, but saw
growth at 2.4 percent in March 2014 from 2.9 percent.
The department estimated that the drought which hit the
North Island in early 2013 would cost the economy about NZ$1.4
billion or 0.7 percent of GDP.
However, the pick up in growth, driven by strong commodity
prices and earthquake rebuilding in the Christchurch region,
will see a gradual fall in borrowing over the next four years.
Government net debt is seen peaking at 28.7 percent of GDP
in 2014/15, from an earlier forecast of 29.5 percent in the same
year.
English also said that the overvalued New Zealand dollar,
continued to weigh on the economy, limiting export-driven
growth, but the country was still outperforming most other
developed economies.
In December, the government reiterated the need for spending
controls and cut growth forecasts as the economy went through a
soft patch.
But data this year has shown a lift in business and consumer
confidence, moderate growth in retail sales, building consents,
record house prices, strong commodity prices, and a fall in
unemployment.
"This budget highlights how different New Zealand is to the
rest of the developed world, which is mostly mired in fiscal
austerity, while we have the luxury of arguing about putting a
little bit more into education," said Bank of New Zealand head
of research Stephen Toplis.
English said NZ$900 million had been set aside for new
spending in the coming fiscal year, against an original planned
NZ$800 million.
However, spending growth in later years has been limited to
NZ$1 billion a year from NZ$1.2 billion previously advised.
The budget showed increased spending on health and
education, and a planned NZ$2.9 billion investment in new and
refurbished houses by the state housing agency over the next
four years.
English confirmed that the power company, Meridian Energy
Ltd, valued at more than NZ$6 billion, would be the
next state-owned corporation to be partially privatised, with up
to 49 percent to be sold in the second half of this year.
Levies on individuals and businesses to fund the state
accident insurance scheme were set to be reduced by as much as
NZ$1.3 billion over the next two years.
He said the government would delay the resumption of
payments of about NZ$2 billion a year to the state pension
investment fund until net debt falls to 20 percent of GDP,
probably around 2021.
English confirmed that the government had formally agreed
with the Reserve Bank or New Zealand a range of macro-prudential
tools, such as capital buffers and loan to value ratios, to cope
with a strong housing market or asset bubbles.
New Zealand relies heavily on offshore lenders to fill its
budget gap and has repeatedly reaffirmed its surplus plan to
defend its double-A rated credit ratings. Moody's still rates
New Zealand triple-A.
The $180 billion economy is largely driven by agriculture
exports such as dairy, meat, wool and timber and about 40
percent of its exports goes to Australia and China.
