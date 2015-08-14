(Adds details, comment, market reaction)
* Q2 retail volumes +0.1 pct, core sales +0.1 pct
* Growth in online sales offsets drop in fuel, restaurant
spending
* RBNZ expected to cut rates next month to counter slowdown
WELLINGTON, Aug 14 New Zealand's second quarter
retail sales volumes growth slowed to the lowest level in nearly
two years, pointing to a pullback in consumer spending in a
slowing economy and leaving the door open for more rate cuts.
Sales volumes, which strip out price movements, rose a
seasonally adjusted 0.1 in the quarter, against market
expectations for a 0.5 percent rise, and a downwardly revised
2.3 percent rise in the previous quarter, official data showed
on Friday.
The data added to other signs the economy is losing pace as
a slide in dairy prices, a rise in fuel prices, and a softening
labour market has made consumers more cautious, backing the case
for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) cut to its cash rate
(OCR) further.
"These data reinforce our expectation that the RBNZ cuts the
OCR at least two more times this year," said ASB Bank economist
Kim Mundy.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has cut its cash rate in the
two previous reviews to counter a crash in dairy prices, low
inflation and a high exchange rate.
It is expected to cut by 25 basis points to 2.75 percent at
the Sept 10 monetary statement, and once more in the fourth
quarter.
Sales volumes were supported by an 8.1 percent lift in
non-commission sales, which covers online selling, and rises in
supermarket and motor vehicle sales offsetting a drop in
spending in restaurants and bars, accommodation and fuel.
The first quarter's sales were boosted by a strong rise in
foreign visitors for Chinese new year and a major sporting
event.
Core retail sales volumes, which exclude fuel and car sales
and servicing, rose 0.1 percent.
The seasonally adjusted value of retail sales rose 0.1
percent in the quarter. Sales values were up 4.1 percent on the
same quarter a year ago.
Sales growth remained solid in the biggest city of Auckland
and in the Canterbury region, which has significant earthquake
rebuilding projects, but was lagging in some provincial regions
feeling the impact of a more than 40 percent slide in dairy
prices since February.
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Eric Meijer)