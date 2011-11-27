By Gyles Beckford
| WELLINGTON
WELLINGTON Nov 28 The first partial sale
of New Zealand state assets is likely towards the end of next
year and will probably be one of three power companies, Prime
Minister elect John Key said on Monday.
The ruling National Party was returned to power with an
increased share of the vote in Saturday's general election and,
with the support of two small parties, will have a necessary
majority to push through the controversial asset sales plan.
National leader Key said a lot of work has to be done ahead
of any sales, which are slated to bring in between NZ$5 billion
to NZ$7 billion ($3.8 billion to $5.3 billion) and help return
the budget to surplus.
"Mighty River (Power) and Genesis, one of those is likely to
be number one off the block for a variety of reasons," Key said
on Radio New Zealand.
"My guess is not earlier than the latter part of 2012, but
we'll need to get better advice on that."
National plans to sell minority stakes in three state-owned
power energy companies -- Mighty River Power, Genesis Energy,
and Meridian -- plus coal miner Solid Energy, and further reduce
its stake in national carrier Air New Zealand.
Key has promised the government will maintain at least a 51
percent stake in all the assets and will give local small
investors preference in share sales, with a 10 percent cap
likely on how much any single investor can hold.
He said he would meet with the small United Future and ACT
parties on Monday to renew support arrangements, which will
provide the necessary two seats to guarantee a 62-vote majority
in the 121 seat parliament.
Both parties, along with the Maori Party, gave National
support on confidence and budget measures in the last
parliament.
The Maori Party, which was returned with three seats, has
said it will consult party members before deciding on whether to
back the government.
($1 = NZ$1.33)
(Additional reporting by Ed Davies in Auckland and Mantik
Kusjanto in Wellington; Editing by Lincoln Feast)