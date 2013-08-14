(Adds details, comment, market reaction, graphic link)

* Q2 Retail volumes +1.7 pct, core sales +2.3 pct

* Growth in restaurant/bar sales, department stores, building goods

* NZ dlr rises to intraday high after data

WELLINGTON, Aug 14 New Zealand retail sales volumes rose in the June quarter driven by record spending in bars and restaurants, reinforcing a view that while official interest rates will remain at a record low this year they are likely to start rising in early 2014.

Sales volumes, which strip out price movements, rose a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent April-June, higher than both market expectations for a 1.3 percent rise and an upwardly revised 0.9 percent rise in the previous quarter, official data showed on Wednesday.

The data extended a run of solid numbers pointing to modest economic growth and limited price pressures that should allow the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to hold its cash rate at a record low of 2.5 percent for the rest of the year.

"From the point of view of the Reserve Bank, that's probably not a bad result -- stronger growth in activity but nothing that suggests inflationary activity," said Darren Gibbs, chief economist at Deutsche Bank, who

Gibbs expects official rates to start rising next March, consistent with a Reuters poll of analysts that shows an overwhelming majority see rates rising early in 2014.

Market pricing implies no chance of a rate move at next month's policy review, but 74 basis points of rises over the next 12 months.

The New Zealand dollar rose to a session high of $0.7988, from around $0.7967 before the data. Interest rate futures <0#NBB:> were little changed.

Volumes were driven by a 4.5 percent jump in restaurant, cafe, and bar spending, the strongest quarterly rise on record.

There were also solid rises in department store sales, electrical goods, hardware and building supplies, and vehicle sales and servicing.

Core retail sales volumes, which exclude fuel and motor sales and servicing, rose 2.3 percent in the quarter, the biggest rise since December 2006.

The seasonally adjusted value of retail sales rose 0.9 percent in the quarter, with core sales 2 percent higher. Sales values were up 3.3 percent on the same quarter a year ago.

Sales growth was strongest through much of the North Island, particularly in the biggest city Auckland and the dairy region of Waikato.

On the South Island, sales in Canterbury, which includes the earthquake hit city of Christchurch, rose a modest 0.3 percent.

The $20 billion rebuild of Christchurch is expected to drive growth over the next three to four years, putting pressure on prices and eventually forcing the RBNZ to raise rates.

Other data has shown a lift in the housing market, with sales prices at record levels, largely because of tight supply, a lift in manufacturing and services activity, growth in the building sector, and strong consumer and business confidence. (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by John Mair)