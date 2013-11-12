(Adds detail, quotes, market reaction)
By Gyles Beckford
WELLINGTON, Nov 13 - A surging and overvalued New Zealand
housing market is the main threat the country's financial
system, but tighter lending rules for banks are starting to
reduce riskier lending, the central bank said on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said house prices are
overvalued in some areas, which along with increasing demand, a
lack of supply and low interest rates, have lead to households
becoming more indebted and more vulnerable.
"The main threat to the financial system is the risk
associated with imbalances in the housing market," RBNZ Governor
Graeme Wheeler said in the bank's six-monthly financial
stability report.
However, he said limits on the amount banks can lend for low
deposit-high value (LVR) house mortgages, which came into force
last month, seem to be having an effect.
"The early evidence shows that banks have significantly
reduced high LVR lending approvals, while increasing the cost of
high LVR loans."
Real estate industry data earlier this week showed prices at
record levels, but with some hints that the new rules are
weighing on sentiment and making buyers and sellers uncertain
and more cautious.
Wheeler said it would take a few months to assess the impact
on house price inflation, which would also be dampened as the
official cash rate was raised to counter more widespread price
pressures in the strengthening economy.
The RBNZ repeated that the LVR limits would be temporary,
but without them the record low 2.5 percent cash rate could be
expected to rise higher than the two percentage points between
2014 and 2016 forecast in its September rates statement, putting
upward pressure on the New Zealand dollar.
It said the still elevated New Zealand dollar continued to
hurt exporters by dampening sales volumes, margins and revenue.
The New Zealand dollar fell after the release of the report,
touching a two-month low around $0.8168 before rebounding above
$0.8200.
The report said New Zealand's banks were in strong financial
shape, with adequate reserves and capital, and low levels of bad
loans.
Other risks to the financial system highlighted by the RBNZ
included the high debt levels in the dairy sector, and New
Zealand's high level of foreign debts.
"While the dairy sector is currently enjoying record export
prices, its high level of indebtedness makes it vulnerable to a
fall in commodity prices or an increase in interest rates,"
deputy RBNZ governor Grant Spencer said.
Dairy produce accounts for about a quarter of New Zealand's
NZ$46 billion annual export earnings.
The RBNZ said the improvement in New Zealand's domestic
savings rate and reduction in government debt needed to be
sustained to constrain the country's high external debt levels,
as seen in the current account deficits.
The euro zone's long running fiscal problems, a sharp
slowdown in the Chinese economy, and the United States'
government funding problems, were seen as the main external
risks.
