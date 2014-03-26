March 26 New Zealand's government debt will
reach 26 percent of the country's gross domestic product and
then start to fall in two years' time, Finance Minister Bill
English said on Wednesday.
English, speaking at a Credit Suisse investment conference
in the Asia financial centre, also said he was confident the
economy had become more resilient despite recent headwinds.
He added that he expected the country to generate a budget
surplus of 2-3 percent of GDP in two to three years.
(Reporting By Saikat Chatterjee and Twinnie Siu; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)