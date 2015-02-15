(Adds details, comment, market reaction, graphic link)
WELLINGTON, Feb 16 New Zealand retail sales
volumes increased at the strongest pace in two and a half years
in the December quarter driven by spending on vehicles and
parts, and in cafes, bars and restaurants, backing views the
central bank should keep interest rates on hold for the
foreseeable future.
Sales volumes, which strip out price movements, rose a
seasonally adjusted 1.7 in the quarter, against market
expectations for a 1.3 percent rise, and an upwardly revised 1.6
percent rise in the previous quarter, official data showed on
Monday.
The data was in line with other data pointing to solid
economic growth but with little inflation pressure, which will
cool notions that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) might
contemplate a cut to its cash rate, as other central banks have
done recently to stimulate flagging activity.
"The combination will encourage the Reserve Bank to maintain
its on-hold stance for the official cash rate," said Westpac
senior economist Felix Delbruck.
The RBNZ has been on hold at 3.5 percent since last
September, and has said a period of stability is the best
option. A Reuters poll shows a strong majority backing a
resumption of rate rises in the first half of next year.
Market pricing implies a 12 percent chance of a rate cut
next month, and 21 basis points of cuts over the next 12 months.
The New Zealand dollar rose to a high of $0.7483 from
around $0.7850 before the data. It last traded at $0.7474.
Interest rate futures <0#NBB:> were little changed.
Volumes, which strip out price movements, were driven by a
3.4 percent jump in vehicles sales and servicing, while spending
in bars and restaurants increased 3 percent, with solid gains
also in clothing and electronic goods and appliances.
Core retail sales volumes, which exclude fuel and motor
sales and servicing, rose 1.5 percent.
The seasonally adjusted value of retail sales rose 1.6
percent in the quarter. Sales values were up 4.7 percent on the
same quarter a year ago.
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Eric Walsh)