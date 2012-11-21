WELLINGTON Nov 21 A string of dismal New
Zealand economic data has ramped up speculation of an interest
rate cut, but the central bank is unlikely to ease monetary
policy as it looks ahead to growth and price pressures from the
country's earthquake rebuild.
Surprisingly weak third quarter retail sales and a jump in
the jobless rate to a 13-year high of 7.3 percent have prompted
markets to price in a 66 percent chance the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand (RBNZ) will cut rates from a record low 2.5 percent in
the next year.
But 15 of 16 economists polled by Reuters believe the next
RBNZ move will be a rise in rates, which have been chained at
2.5 percent since April 2011. Most expect this will happen in
late 2013.
The economists appear to concur with the RBNZ which has
forecast annual inflation to rise to 1.8 percent in March next
year and the unemployment rate to fall back to 6.4 percent in
March 2013 and 5.3 percent in March 2014.
Economists believe the biggest hurdle to any rate cut is the
boost that will come from rebuilding in the Canterbury region,
ravaged by an earthquake last year, which will lift demand and
prices over the next few years.
Signs of this are already emerging. A survey by the ANZ Bank
released this week showed the Canterbury economy grew 1.9
percent in the third quarter, outstripping the national
economy's paltry 0.1 percent growth.
"Right here and now, if it wasn't for the Christchurch city
rebuild I would be calling for a 50 basis point rate cut," said
Cameron Bagrie, chief economist at ANZ.
"This thing is around the corner. It is going to increase in
magnitude and still come off a low base."
KIWI SHAKES OFF CUT SPECULATION
The Canterbury rebuild has been estimated at around NZ$20
billion ($16 billion), equivalent to about 10 percent of the
economy, and likely to be spread over four to five years, with
demolition work due for completion by mid-2013.
"The stage will be set for rebuilding work in the
(Christchurch) central business district to begin in earnest,"
Ralph Waters, the chairman of Fletcher Building, the
project manager for the rebuild, said this week.
A robust housing market, rising commodity prices, a bounce
back in manufacturing activity, and signs of improving business
and consumer confidence are seen as further barriers to a cut.
"The economy is far from dead and does not warrant extra
monetary support," said Bank of New Zealand head of research
Stephen Toplis, who expects higher rates from end-2013.
The New Zealand dollar stumbled to a two-month low
around $0.8050 last week in the aftermath of the weak jobs and
retail sales data, but the currency has kept to a well-worn
$0.8100-$0.8300 range and tracks well above the year's trough of
$0.7456 seen in June.
Traders say the kiwi is shrugging off the increased rate cut
speculation, given that risks related to U.S. fiscal health and
the wider global economic situation are currently bigger
currency drivers.
"For the kiwi to fall below $0.8000 we'd need to see more of
a risk-off environment," said Tim Kelleher, head of
institutional FX sales at ASB Bank, adding that offshore and
domestic investors were keen to buy on a fall below that level.
But increased risk of rate cuts might dent the kiwi against
the higher-yielding Aussie, which could rally above NZ$1.30
from the current NZ$1.2700 level, especially if the
Reserve Bank of Australia slows its own cycle of rate cuts.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)