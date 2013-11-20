WELLINGTON Nov 21 Job advertisements in New
Zealand for October rose at the strongest rate in more than two
years, a survey by the ANZ bank showed on Thursday, suggesting
that the pick-up in the labour market is quickening as the
economy grows at a solid pace.
Vacancies advertised online or in newspapers rose a
seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent last month, according to the
ANZ's monthly survey, following an upwardly revised 1.3 percent
rise in September.
"The economic expansion in the second half of this year is
looking assured, but a strengthening labour market, not just a
booming house market, is required to make the upturn
sustainable," said ANZ senior economist Sharon Zoellner.
"This data suggests the unemployment rate will continue to
decline over coming quarters."
It was the strongest monthly rise in job adverts since May
2011. The number of advertisements rose 9.7 percent from a year
ago.
Newspaper job advertisements rose 6.1 percent, while
Internet job ads gained 4.2 percent.
The composite index, which gives more weighting to newspaper
advertisements than Internet adverts which can appear on
multiple sites, rose 4.9 percent in October, after rising a
revised 2.1 percent the month before.
The unemployment rate edged down to 6.2 percent in the third
quarter as the number of people finding work outstripped growth
in the workforce.
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)