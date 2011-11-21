WELLINGTON Nov 22 New Zealand reported
its first annual migration loss in 10 years in October driven by
a growing number leaving for Australia, official data showed on
Tuesday.
There was a seasonally adjusted net loss of 640 for the
month, from a downwardly revised loss of 680 in September, the
biggest since February 2001, Statistics New Zealand said.
For the year to Oct. 31, there was a net loss of 100
permanent and long term migrants, compared with gain of 12,610
in the previous October year. It was the first annual loss since
the year ended September 2001.
Net monthly migration gains have faded since hitting a five
year high on an annual basis in January last year, as the number
of immigrants has slowed while the number migrating to Australia
has risen because of its robust economy, higher wages and lower
unemployment.
Unadjusted figures showed a net outflow of more than 2,600
migrants to Australia in October, with net departures of nearly
35,000 in the year to Oct. 30.
Earthquake-hit Christchurch also saw further outflows of
residents, with around 500 people leaving from 400 a year
earlier. Since the February earthquake, around 6,000 have left
the city, compared with 3,700 in the same 2010 period.
The Rugby World Cup (RWC) significantly boosted the number
of short-term visitors to New Zealand in October, with 215,900
arrivals, up 17 percent on the same month a year earlier.
The government agency said 133,200 overseas visitors had
come into the country for the event between July and October,
with around 55,200 coming from neighbouring Australia.
The number of short term visitors for the year to October
was 2.58 million, up 3 percent from a year earlier.