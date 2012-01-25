WELLINGTON Jan 25 New Zealand's manufacturing activity bounced back in December, after a challenging year hit by earthquakes and global economic uncertainty, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted performance of manufacturing index (PMI) rose to 51.9 from 46 in November and 46.7 in October. A reading above 50 shows expansion of activity in the sector.

Over 2011 the PMI averaged 51.5, compared with 53.0 in 2010.

"Like the sword of Democles, global uncertainty continues to hover over most manufacturers doing business in international markets," Business New Zealand's executive director for manufacturing Catherine Beard said in a statement.

Manufacturing output was also affected by a series of strong earthquakes in the Canterbury region during 2011.

Bank of New Zealand senior economist Craig Ebert said the result was not strong and he remained cautious as other recent surveys had pointed to a sizeable increase in stocks.

"There are still lingering reservations around the survey's details and the industry's overall inventory management," Ebert said.

Four of the PMI's five sub-indexes were in expansion as opposed to only two in the previous month, with employment leading the way for the first time since March last year. Deliveries was the only sub-group in contraction.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to keep its cash rate at a record low 2.5 percent for a seventh consecutive review on Thursday because of an uncertain global outlook and modest domestic demand. (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto; Editing by Lincoln Feast)