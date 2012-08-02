WELLINGTON Aug 2 New Zealand will decide by
early next month whether it will proceed with the partial sale
of a state power company this year to avoid derailing the
government's multi-billion dollar privatisation plan and a
return to budget surplus.
The privatisation plan is to sell minority stakes in three
state-owned power companies, a coal miner and the national
airline, worth as much as NZ$7 billion ($5.7 billion), to help
get the budget back into surplus by 2015 and reduce debt.
Earlier this week, the Waitangi Tribunal, an official body
which hears claims and grievances from the indigenous Maori
people over land and resource ownership, said the government
should delay the sale of a 49 percent stake in Mighty River
Power until a claim over water rights is settled.
The Tribunal has only advisory powers and could not force
any delay, but the centre-right National Party-led government is
anxious to avoid any backlash from the small Maori Party, which
supports it on key measures in the parliament.
"Delaying a decision beyond the first week of September and
losing the 2012 window for the offer would have significant
consequences, not only for the Mighty River Power offer, but
also in delaying the rest of the share offer programme over the
next two years," said Finance Minister Bill English and State
Owned Enterprises Minister Tony Ryall in a statement.
The ministers said they wanted the Tribunal to give its
recommendations and reasoning over the water claim by Aug 24,
about a month earlier than was expected.
Prime Minister John Key has previously called the Maori
claim opportunistic, and said no individual or group can own
water resources. But after objections from the Maori Party he
said the administration would not undermine any Maori rights
that might be established.
Any concession of the Maori claim could reduce the price the
government might get for the assets.
The government claimed a mandate to proceed with the
controversial asset sales after it was returned to power in last
November's elections.
($1 = 1.2379 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto; Editing by Ryan Woo)