WELLINGTON, April 26 New Zealand's central bank held its official cash rate steady on Thursday, as expected, on tame inflation and patchy outlook, but warned a continued high local currency would affect rates.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) kept the benchmark rate at a record low 2.5 percent, where it has been since March last year, pointing to benign inflation and a high local dollar.

"For now, it's appropriate for the OCR to remain at 2.5 percent," RBNZ Governor Alan Bollard said.

But Bollard said the New Zealand dollar was still high despite recent falls in commodity prices, and warned that would influence future policy.

"Should the exchange rate remain strong without anything else changing, the bank would need to reassess the outlook for monetary policy settings."

That compared with the RBNZ's view in March, when the bank said it was prudent to keep the rate on hold because of benign inflation and a high kiwi dollar.

The latest comments reinforced expectations of low rates for longer, even as business and consumer confidence picked up from low levels, and home prices recovered.

"If the currency stays strong, and growth stays weak and inflation is low then a lower cash rate may come into play, or cash rates may stay on hold longer," said UBS senior economist Robin Clements.

The New Zealand dollar rose to $0.8160 from $0.8130 before the statement, and interest rate futures <0#NBB:> were a shade firmer in contracts for early next year.

The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent in the March quarter, bringing annual inflation down to 1.6 percent from 1.8 percent in the December period.

The RBNZ, backed by various price surveys, has been relaxed on the price front, expecting annual inflation to remain within the target band of 1 percent to 3 percent well into next year.

Helping keep a lid on domestic prices is the strong New Zealand dollar, which has risen 5 percent this year against a basket of currencies, but which is also weighing on exports and earnings.

Adding another negative has been a drop in prices for key commodity exports, notably dairy which fell 10 percent in the latest auction last week.

Before the latest rate review, the Reuters poll of 16 analysts had a small majority expecting a rate rise later this year while many have shifted out their call for the next rate increase into next year.

That is reflected in market interest rate pricing, which implies only 4 basis points of rate increases over the next 12 months, almost halved from earlier this month.

Bollard said the domestic economy was showing signs of recovery, with housing market activity picking up and a recovery in building activity underway, as expected.

"That recovery will strengthen as repairs and reconstruction in Canterbury pick up later this year," he said.

Earlier the U.S. Federal Reserve held rates steady, but said it was ready to take steps to bolster economic recovery.

New Zealand's economic growth slowed to 0.3 percent in the December quarter from 0.7 percent in the September quarter. (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)