(Adds fresh poll, PMI, comment)
* RBNZ says appropriate for rate to be held steady
* RBNZ says NZ outlook consistent with June forecasts
* RBNZ trims future rate increases
* NZ dollar, debt futures unmoved
By Mantik Kusjanto
WELLINGTON, Sept 13 New Zealand's central bank
held its official cash rate (OCR) at a record low for a 12th
consecutive meeting on Thursday, reaffirming the likelihood of
low rates well in to next year because of a high local dollar,
tame inflation and global risks.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said it remained
"appropriate" for the benchmark rate to be held at 2.5 percent,
where it has been since April last year, the longest period the
rate has been left unchanged.
"The Reserve Bank is in a reasonably sweet position with
regard to monetary policy settings. It can increase rates when
required. It can cut rates when required," RBNZ Governor Alan
Bollard told reporters in his last monetary statement.
He pointed to an improving housing market and reconstruction
activity, which was offset by government's fiscal tightening and
a high local currency.
Bollard leaves at the end of the month after a decade in the
position and will be replaced by Graeme Wheeler, a former
managing director of the World Bank.
Bollard, who will head the secretariat of Asia-Pacific
Economic Cooperation in Singapore from next year, has been a
low-key governor content to keep rate steady for long periods,
although he delivered large, rapid cuts during the 2008/09
global financial crisis.
The New Zealand dollar was barely ruffled, edging
up around 10 points to $0.8206, while interest rate futures
<0#NBB:> were also steady, as the bank kept its mild tightening
bias in the medium term.
In contrast, financial market pricing based on interest rate
swaps eased a shade to 8 basis points of rate cuts over
the next 12 months due to global uncertainty.
A Reuters poll taken after the latest review showed all 17
analysts still expected the next move to be a rise, but several
have pushed out their forecast to later in 2013.
BENIGN RATE OUTLOOK
The bank further trimmed its forecast for the 90-day bank
bill, a barometer for future moves in the cash rate, even as it
has identified inflation threats from the rebuilding of
earthquake-damaged Christchurch, and a lift in house prices to
record levels in the country's biggest city, Auckland.
The bank now expects the bank bills to be 2.7
percent later this year, 2.8 percent by December next year, and
to 3.3 percent March 2015, from currently around 2.63 percent.
"We continue to expect the RBNZ will lift the OCR in June
2013, although the risks are skewed to a later start on the back
of global risks," said ASB Bank chief economist Nick Tuffley.
Backing the outlook was tame inflation, which slowed to 1.0
percent in the June period, the lowest annual pace in nearly 13
years, and at the bottom of the RBNZ's target band.
The RBNZ said the high New Zealand dollar was undermining
export earnings and encouraging substitution by imported goods
and services.
The trade-weighted kiwi, the RBNZ's preferred
currency measure against a basket of currencies, is up about 6
percent from a five-month low in May.
Recent data has shown unemployment stubbornly high and
households cautious on spending, but there has been a lift in
dairy prices, a pick-up in the housing market and confidence is
improving slightly.
In addition, the government is sticking to its
belt-tightening plan to bring the budget back into the black by
2015.
The RBNZ said the external outlook was still weak,
specifically mentioning the slowdown in China, its second
biggest trading partner after Australia.
Highlighting the patchy economy, manufacturing activity in
New Zealand fell further into contraction in August to its
lowest level in nine months.
The economy likely grew 0.3 percent in the second quarter
from the first three months of the year, and 2.3 percent from a
year earlier, a Reuters poll of economists showed. The data will
be released on Sept 20. [ID:nL3E8KB0N5}
(Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, Gyles beckford and
Hamish McNicol)