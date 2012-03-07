(Adds details, comment, market reaction)
* RBNZ says inflation outlook soft
* RBNZ says high NZ dollar lessens higher rates, hurting
tradeable
* NZ dollar falls, debt futures rise
WELLINGTON, March 8 New Zealand's central
bank held its cash rate steady on Thursday, as expected, and
signalled a benign rate outlook as inflation expectations fell
and the local currency rose.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) kept the official
cash rate at a record low 2.5 percent, where it has been since
March last year, pointing to falling price pressures.
"Given the medium-term outlook for inflation, it remains
prudent to hold the OCR at 2.5 percent," RBNZ Governor Alan
Bollard said.
That compared with the bank's comments in January, when it
said it was prudent to keep the OCR on hold because of global
uncertainty and modest domestic demand.
With the European debt crisis easing and the domestic
economy showing signs of recovery, Bollard said a high New
Zealand dollar was helping to contain inflation, but
was also hurting exporters, and would restrain growth.
"Sustained strength in the New Zealand dollar would reduce
the need for future increases in the OCR."
On a trade-weighted basis, the RBNZ's preferred
currency measure, the kiwi has risen almost 7 percent since
December.
The New Zealand dollar fell around a third of a
cent to $0.8155 from $0.8190 before the statement, and interest
rate futures <0#NBB:> rose up to five points.
Analysts saw little chance of a rate move any time soon.
"They will wait until December for the first hike, and
following hikes will be more spaced out," said ASB Bank chief
economist Nick Tuffley.
The RBNZ forecast the 90-day bank bill, a barometer for
moves in its cash rates, to gradually rise to 2.9 percent in
September, 3.0 percent in December this year, and 3.3 percent
late next year, touching a peak of 3.6 percent by December 2014,
from 2.8 percent in March 2012.
That was lower than its forecasts last December, when rates
were forecast to peak at 4.0 percent by September 2013.
The RBNZ said recent data -- retail sales, housing and
building activities, consumer and business confidence -- have
shown tentative signs of a pick-up, albeit from a low base.
However, inflation, which fell to 1.8 percent in the year to
December, was seen well contained in the RBNZ's 1-3 percent
target band.
Before the latest rate review, a Reuters poll had nine of 14
analysts expecting a rise later this year, with the rest
expecting steady rates until next year.
That is reflected in market pricing, which implies 23 basis
points of rate increases over the next 12 months, up from no
rise a month ago as the risk of a catastrophic outcome of the
European debt crisis subsides.
The RBNZ's rate outlook was in contrast to the Reserve Bank
of Australia, which kept an easing bias after leaving its rate
steady at 4.25 percent on Tuesday following cuts of 25 basis
points each in November and December.
Other major economies have loose policies, with the Bank of
Japan pledging to buy more government debt and the European
Central Bank flooding its banking system with cheap loans.
(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)