WELLINGTON A rate cut is considered almost a certainty when the New Zealand central bank meets next week, a move that seems at odds with the Pacific island nation's economy which is charging ahead amid a population and housing boom.

A recent run of upbeat activity data have underlined the economy's vigour, yet inflation still remains far too low for comfort, forcing the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to ease again to avoid an unwelcome spiral into deflation.

"So why is the RBNZ still cutting next week? Strong activity growth, including the buoyant housing market, is still not translating into broad-based inflationary pressure," said Annette Beacher, chief Asia-Pacific strategist at TD Securities, in a research note.

The RBNZ has all but committed itself to at least one more easing, which is why 30 out of 33 economists polled by Reuters expect rates to be cut by 25 basis points to an all-time low of 1.75 percent on Nov. 10. [NZ/POLL]

Markets are also almost fully priced for a cut next week.

Still, record strength in employment and rising prices for the nation's dairy exports have investors wagering it might be "one and done". Futures imply only a 10 percent chance of a further move to 1.5 percent.

New Zealand's economy grew an annual 3.6 percent in the second quarter - better than most of its rich-country peers - thanks to solid household spending and exports.

International milk prices rose 11.4 percent in this week's fortnightly auction, extending a recovery that has been a major relief to the country's legion of farmers.

LOW INFLATION

The jobless rate also dropped to near eight-year lows of 4.9 percent in the third quarter as employment blew past all expectations, rising 1.4 percent, almost triple market forecasts.

Yet the surge in jobs is being met by a record influx of migrants, keeping pay claims suppressed. Wages grew only 1.6 percent in the year to September.

"It's yet another piece of data that says the economy is doing extremely well, but it's not creating inflation," said Stephen Toplis, head economist at BNZ.

Inflation is currently running at only 0.2 percent, well below the RBNZ's target band of 1 to 3 percent.

The soaring Kiwi, which was trading close to one-month highs of $0.7309, was weighing on inflation by lowering the cost of imported goods. A lofty currency also offsets the boost from dairy since milk is priced in U.S. dollars.

That means the RBNZ will be reluctant to signal its easing campaign is over for fear of sending the kiwi ever higher.

Further easing by central banks abroad would likewise argue for keeping a dovish tone. There was also a risk that Republican Donald Trump might win the U.S. Presidential election and foreshadow protectionist polices that would be very harmful to a small trade-focussed economy like New Zealand.

"There is a lot of time between now and the next policy meeting in February" said Zoe Wallis, chief economist at Kiwi Bank. "There's also a lot of international risks and factors that could have an impact on the market between now and then."

