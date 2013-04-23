(Adds details, quotes, market prices)

RBNZ expects to keep rates steady this year

NZ economy growth has picked up, global outlook firm

NZ dollar overvalued, partly through Japan easing

Kiwi dollar rises, debt futures steady

WELLINGTON, April 24 New Zealand's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at a record low 2.5 percent for the 17th straight review on Wednesday, reaffirming it expects to be on hold for the rest of the year as the economy picks up and inflation remains tame.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said the economy was stronger due to a boost in consumer spending and the rebuilding of the earthquake-damaged Canterbury region, but drought would hurt farm output and government belt-tightening was constraining demand.

"At this point, we expect to keep the OCR unchanged through the end of the year," RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said in a statement, which repeated the bank's March comments.

The OCR has been held at 2.5 percent since April 2011, the longest period the rate has been left untouched.

The New Zealand dollar jumped to a session high around $0.8450 from $0.8405 before the rate decision, as the central bank was seen maintaining its stance on currency strength, easing earlier concerns that it may take a stronger position against a high New Zealand dollar.

Wheeler again said the currency was overvalued, which hurts exporters and encourages import demand, but part of the added strength was because of Japan's easing policies, brought in earlier this month to help stimulate the Japanese economy.

Interest rate futures <0#NBB:> slipped 0.01 point on maturities through March 2014, giving up slight gains made before the announcement and highlighting expectations for a rate rise later this year or early next year.

"The RBNZ appears not to have changed its forecast materially from March. As a result, there were no fresh implications from today's statement," said Jane Turner, economist at ASB.

"We continue to see the OCR unchanged until March 2014."

The statement was largely a repeat of that issued in March with a warning about high house prices in some regions.

"The Bank does not want to see financial or price stability compromised by housing demand getting too far ahead of supply," Wheeler said.

The housing market, notably in Auckland, the country's biggest city and business hub, has seen prices at record levels because of a shortage of supply.

Inflation was expected to be near the bottom of the bank's 1-3 percent target range this year, but would gradually rise towards the 2 percent midpoint.

The central bank said drought has hit farm production and the impact would continue in to the coming season, but the recent spike in global dairy prices would likely be short lived.

In March, Wheeler said the drought, which has broken or eased in most regions after recent heavy rains, might cost as much as 1 percent of gross domestic product.

The bank said the outlook for the economy was consistent with its March assessment, and despite some recent disappointing data overseas the global outlook was also "firm". (Editing by Michael Roddy)