* RBNZ holds cash rate at 3.5 pct, signals slower rate rises
* Central bank cuts forecasts for bill rates, CPI
* Reuters poll: Next rate rise in March, 4.25 pct by
end-2015
(Adds comment, details, Reuters poll results)
By Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON, Sept 11 New Zealand's central bank
signaled a period of stability in interest rates after standing
pat on policy on Thursday, saying that softer price pressures
may require it to temper rate increases when it resumes a
tightening cycle next year.
The New Zealand dollar slipped to a six-month low and
wholesale rates rallied as investors priced out the possibility
of another rate rise this year. Since March, the central bank
had raised rates by 25 basis points at each of its last four
meetings.
The decision to hold the official cash rate at a 5-1/2-year
high of 3.5 percent was widely expected, but the Reserve Bank of
New Zealand's less-hawkish policy outlook prompted a rush in
markets to realign the trajectory for rates over the next year.
In a nod to softer inflation pressures and a sharp drop in
dairy prices, the RBNZ slashed its forecast for 90-day bank bill
rates - a gauge of its rate outlook - and suggested it may wait
until the first quarter of 2015 before resuming its tightening
cycle.
"The RBNZ will resume tightening the official cash rate in
March next year, but we think it's likely that they will have a
more drawn out tightening cycle stretching into 2016," said
Chris Tennent-Brown, a senior economist at ASB Bank.
The central bank said it would monitor the impact of the 100
basis points of tightening implemented so far, reflecting an
economy that is starting to cool after annual growth sped to a
6-1/2-year high of 3.8 percent in the first quarter - widely
considered by analysts to mark a peak in the current cycle.
Apart from keeping a weather-eye on dairy prices, RBNZ
Governor Graeme Wheeler said the focus will be on how currency
strength and net immigration would affect consumer prices.
"In light of these uncertainties, and in order to better
assess the moderating effects of the recent policy tightening
and export price reductions, it is prudent to undertake a period
of monitoring and assessment before considering further policy
adjustment," Wheeler said in a statement.
A Reuters poll of 16 economists taken after the policy
review showed 10 expect the RBNZ will raise rates by 25 basis
points in March, while five see the tightening resuming in June.
Respondents expect the OCR to hit 4.25 percent by the end of
2015, down from 4.5 percent in the last poll.
Speaking to reporters, Wheeler said he saw neutral interest
rates at around 4.5 percent, slightly lower than a 4.5 percent
to 5.0 percent range given by Deputy Governor Grant Spencer in
June.
SOFTER DAIRY, HIGH NZD
The first developed nation central bank to raise rates in
the current cycle, the RBNZ has now been given a host of reasons
to stay on hold for the next several months - not least a huge
drop in prices of dairy, the $180 billion farm-based economy's
major export earner.
Still, the RBNZ expects dairy prices to recover, and is
predicting economic growth around 3.2 percent in the year ending
March 2015, slightly ahead of its earlier expectations.
The central bank cut its inflation views through early 2016,
due to easing housing inflation, subdued wage increases and the
dampening effect of a stronger currency.
The RBNZ continued to air dismay about the strength of the
New Zealand dollar, characterising current levels as
"unjustified" and "unsustainable" despite its retreat from a
post-float high touched in July.
It said it saw a "further significant depreciation" as the
"kiwi" adjusts to lower commodities prices. This sent the
trade-weighted currency to 78.35, a level last seen in
March, when the RBNZ began raising rates from a record low 2.5
percent.
Interest rate futures <0#NBB:> rallied, while the yield on
three-year bonds eased from a two-month high to
trade at 3.975 percent.
The central bank expects the New Zealand dollar to fall in
the next year, in part reflecting the view that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will start raising interest rates around mid-2015.
"If the Fed hikes later, you'd expect the exchange rate to
stay higher than the RBNZ is expecting and that may delay
further hikes," and vice versa, said Westpac chief economist
Dominick Stephens.
The RBNZ lowered its forecast for 90-day bills to 3.8
percent by the end of the year, down from 4.0 percent in its
Monetary Policy Statement in June. It further trimmed its long
term bill track.
"Looking at their bill track, it's about 50 basis points
lower in the long run...and the RBNZ thinks it'll have to
tighten less than first assumed," RBC fixed income strategist
Michael Turner said.
"It seems the RBNZ has consistently overestimated inflation
pressures in the economy."
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)