(Correcting fourth bullet to add missing word 'rise')

* Official cash rate held at 3.50 pct, as expected

* Further modest rate rises needed

* RBNZ repeats NZ dlr level unjustified and unsustainable

* NZ dollar jumps, interest rate futures rise

By Gyles Beckford

WELLINGTON, Dec 11 New Zealand's central bank held its benchmark rate at a near-six year high on Thursday, and signalled the need for further modest rate rises over time in a less dovish policy tone that propelled the local dollar higher.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept its official cash rate (OCR) at 3.50 percent, as expected, for a third consecutive review.

It said inflation was low, while the economy was growing strongly and expected to do so for the next two years, with global monetary policies set to remain soft for longer.

"Some further increase in the OCR (official cash rate) is expected to be required at a later stage," RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said in a statement, adding that the aim was to return rates to a "neutral level".

"Further policy adjustments will depend on data emerging over the assessment period."

The statement was less dovish than in October when the bank dropped reference to the need for further rate rises to return the cash rate to a more neutral level.

However, it tempered its tightening tone by pushing out its forecasts of wholesale short term rates, taken as a proxy for the cash rate, which signalled the bank likely to be on hold at least until the third quarter of next year.

"The statement is not as dovish as some were expecting. There had been thoughts the RBNZ would shift to a clear neutral stance, but instead it kept the tightening bias intact," said Sue-Lin Ong, senior economist at RBC Capital Markets.

"Still, we suspect it's a mild bias that is very conditional on how the economy pans out."

Markets have scaled back expectations of rate rises over the next 12 months to 8 basis points from 12 basis points at the start of the month.

A Reuters poll before the latest statement had a majority view that the RBNZ will pause at least until the third quarter next year before resuming rate rises.

The New Zealand dollar jumped on the statement, climbing as far as $0.7805 from $0.7685, pulling further away from a 2-1/2 year trough of $0.7609 plumbed on Tuesday. It last stood at $0.7786.

The bank said the economy had been growing above trend, boosted by strong construction activity, high immigration, and low rates, and it was expected to remain at around 3 percent for the next two years.

It repeated that the New Zealand dollar remained at an unsustainable and unjustifiable level even after recent falls, and it expected a further "significant depreciation".

The kiwi has fallen about 10 percent against the U.S. dollar from its three-and-a-half year in mid-July, and the trade-weighted currency basket, the RBNZ's preferred currency measure is about 2 percent below the bank's forecast made in September.

The RBNZ said inflation was at low levels because of the high NZ dollar, modest house price inflation, and subdued wages, but was expected to pick up gradually.

It said global growth was moderate, but there seemed to be some softening in major economies apart from the United States, and it expected monetary policy in all major economies to be supportive for longer. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)