WELLINGTON Dec 11 New Zealand's central bank said it expected to see more quantitative easing around the world next year, particularly as economic risks in Japan and Europe remain, the central bank governor said on Thursday.

"There are question marks around Japan and certainly in Europe," Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Graeme Wheeler told a media briefing.

"We are still going to see still going to see still a lot of quantitative easing in 2015, probably the most since we've seen since 2011."

Earlier the RBNZ held its official cash rate (OCR) at 3.50 percent, as expected, for a third consecutive review because of low inflation, but said further modest rises would be needed at some stage.