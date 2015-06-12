By Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON, June 12
WELLINGTON, June 12 When its Reserve Bank cut
interest rates for the first time in four years this week, New
Zealand joined a handful of smaller but developed economies
paying a high price for doing reasonably well after the global
financial crisis.
The RBNZ on Thursday cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis
points to 3.25 percent, entering an easing cycle less than a
year after a tightening spell took rates up to 3.5 percent - an
eye-watering level compared to the near-zero rates of many other
developed countries.
The RBNZ cut follows similar easing seen in Australia and in
other commodity exporters where economic growth has slowed due
to a steep fall in prices for commodities such as iron ore,
dairy products and oil after a strong run fuelled by demand from
emerging countries.
These developed commodity-exporting nations did not need to
adopt the massive quantitative easing (QE) measures launched by
the United States, Japan and the euro zone after the global
financial crisis.
Now, after surviving the downturn in decent shape, their
growth is being hampered by strong currencies which policymakers
in these countries say have not come down in line with the slide
in commodity prices.
"In part what we're seeing is lots of countries doing QE
because they need to fix their own economies, but they're
spreading their problem to the rest of the world," RBNZ
Assistant Governor John McDermott told reporters after the
central bank cut rates.
He added that New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Norway and
other commodity-exporting countries as a result were facing
rising exchange rates as other countries' currencies declined in
line with large increases in money supply via QE.
The RBNZ highlighted this syndrome in its monetary policy
statement, saying that falling prices for dairy products, which
account for roughly one-third of New Zealand's total exports,
were a key factor in its decision to cut rates.
It also argued that a sharp decline in the country's terms
of trade meant that its monetary policy needed to be more
stimulatory than previously assumed, while repeating its call
for a further fall in the New Zealand dollar.
The RBNZ and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) are among
several developed-nation central banks which have been
frustrated by their inability to influence currency markets, as
their warnings to financial markets against currency strength
are brushed aside.
This is partly because as the fifth and 10th most-traded
currencies globally, the Australian and New Zealand dollars
represent a much bigger share of daily foreign exchange turnover
than the size of their economies warrants.
Australia's currency comprises 8.6 percent of world daily
foreign exchange turnover while its economy equals 2.5 percent
of global GDP. Trade in the New Zealand dollar makes up 2
percent of world currency turnover, a hefty amount given that
its economy accounts for only 0.3 percent of global GDP.
Despite the RBNZ's regular jawboning, the trade-weighted New
Zealand dollar's decline of roughly 6 percent since 2014
has failed to keep pace with a 53 percent tumble in global dairy
prices.
The Reserve Bank of Australia has cut its official lending
rate by a total of 50 basis points so far this year to a
record-low 2.0 percent, frustrated that the Australian dollar's
8.5 percent fall in 2014 lagged a 47 percent slide in
iron ore prices.
"In the case of smaller developed economies, the level of
the currency breeds through other monetary policy instruments,"
ANZ currency strategist Sam Tuck said.
"If the currency is high and it's impeding the economy, you
have to pull another lever in the economy to lower that
impediment."
Rate cuts have helped to lower both the new Australian and
New Zealand dollars, but the RBNZ and the RBA have both made it
clear that a further weakening is needed to stimulate their
respective economies.
One way to do this would be imposing cuts bigger than the 25
basis point increments seen so far, but this would make it
harder for the two capital-importing countries to attract funds.
$1 = 1.4259 New Zealand dollars)
