* Central bank keeps interest rates on hold at 2.25 percent
* Further cut projected, but outlook uncertain
* High housing prices a concern - RBNZ
By Rebecca Howard and Charlotte Greenfield
WELLINGTON, June 9 New Zealand's central bank
held its benchmark policy rate at a record-low 2.25 percent on
Thursday and signaled its reluctance to ease further amid
concerns over a hot housing market, triggering sharp rally in
the local dollar.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) indicated it could
cut rates again due to low inflation, a global menace that
prompted South Korea to deliver an unexpected cut on Thursday.
The lack of price pressure is also a worry for policy makers
around the world as they try to stoke their economies amid weak
external demand.
In New Zealand, however, soaring home prices have put the
central bank in a tricky situation after it slashed rates five
times since June last year - the last 25-basis-point cut coming
in March.
"House price inflation in Auckland and other regions is
adding to financial stability concerns," said RBNZ governor
Graeme Wheeler in a statement accompanying the decision.
The New Zealand dollar soared to a one-year high,
rallying roughly 1.5 percent to $0.7139, reflecting some
expectations of a rate cut even though a small majority in a
Reuters poll had predicted no change.
The market is now pricing in a 40 percent chance of a rate
cut at the August 11 policy review, from 60 percent before
Thursday's decision, according to analysts.
"There are powerful, opposing forces buffeting the monetary
policy stance. Price stability alone would warrant lower rates,
but the clear argument for not moving yet is the housing
market's resurgence, and comments on the latter today convey
more alarm than in April," said Ben Jarman, economist at
JPMorgan.
Indeed, this uncertainty around the policy outlook was
echoed by Wheeler, who said that although one more cut was built
into the bank's interest rate projections, factors such as
economic performance, the currency and inflation expectations
will influence its decision.
"You could end up in a situation where there is in fact no
cut or there could be more cuts," Wheeler told reporters.
HIGH HOUSING, LOW INFLATION DILEMMA
The RBNZ said it would be meeting in the next few weeks with
Treasury officials to consider macro-prudential tools to curb
the rise in home prices, including possible income related
restrictions on mortgage lending.
New Zealand's housing prices, spurred by low interest rates,
high levels of immigration and supply shortages, are the second
fastest-growing in the world after Qatar, according to the
International Monetary Fund.
Analysts say the RBNZ has to walk a fine line between
retaining sufficient curbs on an already overvalued housing
market and stoking inflation, which at 0.4 percent is currently
running below the central bank's annual inflation target range
of 1-3 percent.
"Further policy easing may be required to ensure that
future average inflation settles near the middle of the target
range," Wheeler said.
In an interview with Reuters soon after the rate review,
John McDermott, deputy governor of the RBNZ, said New Zealand
was also facing external risks to the monetary policy outlook.
"The world could potentially end up throwing quite a number
of curve balls at us," he said, noting expected rate rises by
the U.S. Federal Reserve in coming months and Britain
potentially exiting from the European Union as risk factors.
