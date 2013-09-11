By Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON, Sept 12 New Zealand's central bank
adopted a more hawkish monetary policy stance on Thursday,
signalling that interest rates would start to rise by mid-2014
and sending the domestic currency scurrying to a four-week high.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand, which held the official
cash rate at a record-low 2.5 percent as expected, raised its
outlook for 90-day bank bill rates to 3.0 percent in the June
2014 quarter, indicating that rates may rise by 25 basis points
by that time.
This would be sooner than the September quarter implied in
its previous statement, while RBNZ projections now factor in a
faster pace of monetary tightening in 2014, bringing the total
number of rate rises next year to three, from two previously.
The New Zealand dollar jumped to $0.8131, its
highest level since mid-August, from around $0.8090 before the
release of the quarterly Monetary Policy Statement. Interest
rate futures <0#NBB:> fell by up to 8 points.
"(Official cash rate) increases will likely be required next
year," RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said in a statement, while
repeating his pledge to keep rates unchanged in 2013.
"The extent and timing of the rise in policy rates will
depend largely on the degree to which the momentum in the
housing market and construction sector spills over into broader
demand and inflation pressures."
Economists said they were surprised by the hawkishness of
the statement, given that the RBNZ only last month introduced
limits to low-deposit mortgage lending to rein in the hot
housing market and buy time before pulling the trigger on rate
rises.
"We did anticipate the RBNZ would incorporate an impact of
the loan-to-value-ratio restrictions and that would broadly
offset the other looming pockets of inflation but the bank has
come out with an even higher interest rate outlook," said Nick
Tuffley, chief economist at ASB Bank.
Wheeler also noted that long-term global rates had risen in
past months as investors have dumped assets in emerging
economies due to uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal Reserve
may start to remove monetary stimulus as the economy recovers.
He added the tapering process could take off some upward
pressure in the New Zealand dollar, which scaled a post-float
high against a currency basket earlier this year.
"One would hope that as tapering starts to be put into
operation that we will see the U.S. exchange rate potentially
pick up. and that hopefully will start to ease some of the
pressure on the New Zealand dollar exchange rate," Wheeler told
reporters.
The RBNZ has been balancing an improving economy and an
elevated housing market with subdued inflation pressures and a
historically high exchange rate.
The economy has been bolstered in the past year or so by
earthquake reconstruction projects in the Canterbury region.
While drought conditions earlier this year weighed on growth
in the first half, the RBNZ expects annual GDP to come in around
2.5 percent for 2013, before expanding further to peak at 3.0
percent in 2015.
Rising house prices in the country's largest city of
Auckland and in Christchurch, which is enjoying a reconstruction
boom following the 2011 earthquake, are a headache for the
central bank, which fears they will spill over into broader
price pressures.
Annual inflation slowed to 0.7 percent in the second
quarter, its lowest in nearly 14 years and well below the
central bank's target band of 1 percent to 3 percent.
The central bank expects annual inflation to pick up to 1.4
percent next year, thanks to an ongoing pick-up in earthquake
reconstruction activity and forecasts for a bumper season for
the country's dairy industry.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)