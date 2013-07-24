* RBNZ holds rates at 2.5 pct, sees low rates through yr-end * Policy response will depend on housing market impact on prices * NZD remains high, sees growth and inflation picking up By Naomi Tajitsu WELLINGTON, July 25 New Zealand's central bank held its benchmark cash rate at a record low 2.5 percent on Thursday, as it prepares to impose mortgage lending restrictions to cool the country's booming housing market before resorting to tightening policy next year. As expected, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand repeated its outlook that the official cash rate would remain steady through the end of the year, though it added that monetary stimulus would likely have to be removed at some point in the future. It said policy would be driven largely by the extent to which the climbing housing and construction markets will impact inflationary pressures, which it expects will rise over time. "Although removal of monetary stimulus will likely be needed in the future, we expect to keep the OCR unchanged through the end of the year," RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said in a statement. The central bank said rapid house price inflation persisted in Auckland, the country's largest city, and Canterbury, where earthquake reconstruction projects are underway. It cautioned that a housing supply/demand imbalance could compromise financial and price stability. The RBNZ's warning comes ahead of its expected announcement in the coming weeks to restrict low-deposit mortgage lending to cool a rampant rise in house prices in Auckland, where a supply shortage has lifted prices to historic highs. The RBNZ kept up its rhetoric that the strength in the New Zealand dollar was holding back the country's export sector. It said that economic growth was picking up and was becoming more widespread, while inflation is set to return to the midpoint of the central bank's 1 to 3 percent target band in the coming year after remaining very low in the past year. The New Zealand dollar blipped around 20 ticks higher to $0.7960 after the announcement and short-term bank bill futures eased <0#NBB:>. Economists mostly expect the RBNZ will lift rates by 25 basis points in the first quarter of 2014, as inflation risks rise on a strengthening economy, led by earthquake reconstruction projects in the Canterbury region. Such a move could likely make the RBNZ the first central bank in the developed world to tighten policy, while central banks in the United States, Japan, Britain and the euro zone keep rates at rock-bottom levels to support their economies. The RBNZ has held rates at 2.5 percent since cutting them by 50 basis points at an emergency meeting in March 2011 following a devastating earthquake in Christchurch. Since then it has cited low inflation, modest growth and an uncertain global outlook for keeping rates on hold. However, house prices have soared roughly 8 percent in the past year to hit record levels, and this has prompted warnings from the central bank that the market is overheated and may pose a threat to financial stability and inflation. The RBNZ is finalising measures to curb low-deposit lending, and force banks to have higher reserve to try to take the heat off the housing market, rather than use the more blunt weapon of raising its cash rate, which may push the New Zealand dollar higher. The New Zealand dollar measured against a basket of currencies, the RBNZ's preferred currency measure, hit a post-float high in April, helping to contain annual inflation to 0.7 percent in the June quarter. A 5 percent fall in the currency since then is expected to stir price pressures, although the RBNZ is only forecasting inflation to reach 0.9 percent this year. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Wayne Cole)