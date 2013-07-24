* RBNZ holds rates at 2.5 pct, sees low rates through yr-end
* Policy response will depend on housing market impact on
prices
* NZD remains high, sees growth and inflation picking up
By Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON, July 25 New Zealand's central bank
held its benchmark cash rate at a record low 2.5 percent on
Thursday, as it prepares to impose mortgage lending restrictions
to cool the country's booming housing market before resorting to
tightening policy next year.
As expected, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand repeated its
outlook that the official cash rate would remain steady through
the end of the year, though it added that monetary stimulus
would likely have to be removed at some point in the future.
It said policy would be driven largely by the extent to
which the climbing housing and construction markets will impact
inflationary pressures, which it expects will rise over time.
"Although removal of monetary stimulus will likely be needed
in the future, we expect to keep the OCR unchanged through the
end of the year," RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said in a
statement.
The central bank said rapid house price inflation persisted
in Auckland, the country's largest city, and Canterbury, where
earthquake reconstruction projects are underway. It cautioned
that a housing supply/demand imbalance could compromise
financial and price stability.
The RBNZ's warning comes ahead of its expected announcement
in the coming weeks to restrict low-deposit mortgage lending to
cool a rampant rise in house prices in Auckland, where a supply
shortage has lifted prices to historic highs.
The RBNZ kept up its rhetoric that the strength in the New
Zealand dollar was holding back the country's export sector.
It said that economic growth was picking up and was becoming
more widespread, while inflation is set to return to the
midpoint of the central bank's 1 to 3 percent target band in the
coming year after remaining very low in the past year.
The New Zealand dollar blipped around 20 ticks
higher to $0.7960 after the announcement and short-term bank
bill futures eased <0#NBB:>.
Economists mostly expect the RBNZ will lift rates by 25
basis points in the first quarter of 2014, as inflation risks
rise on a strengthening economy, led by earthquake
reconstruction projects in the Canterbury region.
Such a move could likely make the RBNZ the first central
bank in the developed world to tighten policy, while central
banks in the United States, Japan, Britain and the euro zone
keep rates at rock-bottom levels to support their economies.
The RBNZ has held rates at 2.5 percent since cutting them by
50 basis points at an emergency meeting in March 2011 following
a devastating earthquake in Christchurch.
Since then it has cited low inflation, modest growth and an
uncertain global outlook for keeping rates on hold.
However, house prices have soared roughly 8 percent in the
past year to hit record levels, and this has prompted warnings
from the central bank that the market is overheated and may pose
a threat to financial stability and inflation.
The RBNZ is finalising measures to curb low-deposit lending,
and force banks to have higher reserve to try to take the heat
off the housing market, rather than use the more blunt weapon of
raising its cash rate, which may push the New Zealand dollar
higher.
The New Zealand dollar measured against a basket of
currencies, the RBNZ's preferred currency measure, hit a
post-float high in April, helping to contain annual inflation to
0.7 percent in the June quarter.
A 5 percent fall in the currency since then is expected to
stir price pressures, although the RBNZ is only forecasting
inflation to reach 0.9 percent this year.
