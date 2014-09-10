WELLINGTON, Sept 11 New Zealand's central bank
held its benchmark interest rate at 3.5 percent on Thursday, as
expected, and said it expected to stay on the sidelines for a
while amid slower growth and soft inflation pressures before
resuming rate rises.
All 14 economists polled by Reuters had expected the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand to hold rates unchanged after four 25 basis
point rises in as many reviews since it began its monetary
tightening cycle in March.
Ahead of the decision, financial markets had priced in only
a 3 percent chance of a 25 basis point rise and 35 basis points
of tightening in the next 12 months.
New Zealand was the first developed economy to start raising
rates in the current cycle, and it compares with 0-0.25 percent
in the United States, 0-0.1 percent in Japan, 0.05 percent in
the euro zone, and 2.5 percent in Australia.
(Gyles Beckford)