WELLINGTON Jan 29 New Zealand's central bank held its official interest rate at 3.5 percent on Thursday as widely expected, and said it expected to leave it unchanged "for some time" because of low inflation.

It said any future movements, up or down, would depend on data.

All 15 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to keep rates unchanged after lifting rates by a total of 1 percentage point in 2014, with a majority picking the next move to be a rise in the first quarter of next year.

Ahead of the announcement, markets had priced in a 6 percent chance of a 25 basis point cut following weaker than expected local inflation data, a surprise rate cut by Canada's central bank and quantitative easing measures from the European Central Bank last week.

New Zealand was the first developed economy to start raising rates in the current cycle, with its official rates comparing with 0-0.25 percent in the United States, 0-0.1 percent in Japan, 0.05 percent in the euro zone, and 2.5 percent in Australia.

