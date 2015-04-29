WELLINGTON, April 30 New Zealand's central bank
held its benchmark interest rate at 3.5 percent on Thursday, as
expected, and said it was not considering raising rates at the
moment while adding that weaker demand may warrant easing down
the line.
All 14 economists polled by Reuters had expected the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand to hold rates unchanged. The bank has held
rates since September last year.
Ahead of the decision, financial markets had priced in no
chance of a rate move, and 24 basis points of cuts over the next
12 months.
New Zealand's rates compare with 0-0.25 percent in the
United States, 0-0.1 percent in Japan, 0.05 percent in the euro
zone, and 2.25 percent in Australia.
(By Gyles Beckford)