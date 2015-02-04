CHRISTCHURCH Feb 4 New Zealand's central bank on Wednesday said it expected to keep interest rates on hold for some time given that the economy remains strong while inflation eases, even as other central banks around the world have been easing policy.

"In our current situation there are important considerations why a period of OCR stability is the most prudent option," RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said in a prepared speech to a business gathering in Christchurch.

Last week the RBNZ moved to a neutral policy stance as it said it expected to hold its cash rate at 3.5 percent "for some time" because of low inflation, while keeping the door open for a possible rate cut depending on data. (Reporting by Gyles Beckfor and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)