BRIEF-KCG Holdings says entered 1st amendment to credit agreement
* KCG Holdings Inc - on june 5, unit entered first amendment to credit agreement,amends certain credit agreement, dated june 5, 2015 - sec filing
WELLINGTON, June 14 The New Zealand central bank said on Thursday said that there was no need for a rate change in the near term.
The bank held its benchmark cash rate steady at 2.5 percent as expected, saying it was appropriate to keep policy stimulatory.
"Our forecasts are consistent with not having to push up the cash rate for some time," Governor Alan Bollard told a media briefing.
NEW YORK, June 9 The Pimco Income Fund, overseen by Pimco group chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn, attracted $2.8 billion of inflows during the month of May, bringing assets under management to $85.8 billion, Morningstar data showed Friday.