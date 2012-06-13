WELLINGTON, June 14 The New Zealand central bank said on Thursday said that there was no need for a rate change in the near term.

The bank held its benchmark cash rate steady at 2.5 percent as expected, saying it was appropriate to keep policy stimulatory.

"Our forecasts are consistent with not having to push up the cash rate for some time," Governor Alan Bollard told a media briefing.

(Gyles Beckford)