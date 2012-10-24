WELLINGTON Oct 25 The New Zealand central bank held its benchmark cash rate steady at 2.5 percent on Thursday, as expected, because of modest growth, benign inflation, but with a more balanced global outlook.

All 17 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected no change at this review, with two looking for a rise in the first quarter of next year, 12 expecting the next move to be a rise in the second half of next year, and three looking at 2014.

Financial market pricing before Thursday's decision implied a 15 percent chance of a 25 basis points rate cut, and 27 basis points of cuts over the next 12 months.

The brief statement was the first by the new governor Graeme Wheeler, a former managing director of the World Bank, who succeeded Alan Bollard a month ago.

Wheeler signed a new policy targets agreement (PTA) with the government last month, setting out the framework for monetary decisions for his five year term.

It was similar to the PTA under which Bollard operated, but was amended to focus on keeping inflation around 2 percent within the established 1-3 percent band, and also gave the governor leeway to tackle rises in asset prices.