UPDATE 1-China stumps market, pushes yuan to 7-month highs
* C.bank has 'let the yuan bulls loose' - analyst (Adds context, quotes, details)
WELLINGTON, March 14 For the text of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) latest statement click on .
All 17 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected no change at this review, with nine seeing a rise sometime between September and December this year, and the remaining eight looking at 2014.
* C.bank has 'let the yuan bulls loose' - analyst (Adds context, quotes, details)
* Says it acquired three properties for 2.15 billion yen, 1.06 billion yen and 811.5 million yen respectively, on June 1