WELLINGTON Oct 31 The New Zealand central bank
held its benchmark cash rate steady at 2.5 percent on Thursday,
as expected, and repeated its warning that higher rates will be
needed next year to cope with an expected lift in inflation
pressures from the housing and building sectors.
It also said that the New Zealand dollar was high, while
adding that it gave flextibility of rate rises.
For the text of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ)
latest statement click on.
All 16 analysts in a Reuters poll expected no change at
this review, with two seeing a rise in the final quarter this
year, and the remaining 14 looking at the first quarter of 2014.
The RBNZ has said the domestic economy is improving with
consumers spending more, and earthquake reconstruction in
Christchurch gathering pace, but also voiced its concerns about
rising house prices and the risk to inflation and financial
stability.
Financial market pricing before Thursday's decision implied
no chance of a 25 basis points rate move, and 76 basis points of
hikes over the next 12 months.
The official cash rate has been held at 2.5 percent since an
emergency 50 basis point cut in March 2011 after the earthquake.
The bank placed restrictions on trading banks on Oct 1,
limiting how much they can lend for low deposit-high value
mortgages in a bid to slow house price rises.
New Zealand's official rate compares with Australia's 2.50
percent, the U.S. Federal Reserve's 0.0/0.25 percent, the
European Central Bank's 0.5 percent, and the Bank of Japan's
0/0.1 percent.
(Gyles Beckford)