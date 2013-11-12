WELLINGTON Nov 13 New Zealand's central bank
said on Wednesday that it is likely it will have to raise
interest rates to counter general inflation pressures, including
those coming from the housing market.
"The likelihood over the coming period is that we will be
required to increase interest rates to moderate inflation
pressures generally, part of which may be pressures from asset
markets," Reserve Bank of New Zealand's deputy governor Grant
Spencer told a briefing on the bank's six-monthly financial
stability report.
He said monetary policy would be useful in leaning against
an asset bubble, but it was not likely it would be used to burst
a bubble.
The bank's report highlighted the hot housing market as the
main threat to the country's financial system.
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Lincoln Feast)