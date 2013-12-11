WELLINGTON Dec 12 The New Zealand central bank
held its benchmark cash rate steady at 2.5 percent on Thursday,
as expected, and reaffirmed it expects to raise rates next year
to counter rising inflation pressures from the housing and
building sectors.
It also said that the New Zealand dollar was high, but it
would give it flexibility on rate rises.
For the text of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ)
latest statement click on.
All 16 analysts in a Reuters poll expected no change at
this review, with 12 looking at the first quarter of 2014 for
the first rise.
The RBNZ has said the domestic economy is improving with
consumers spending more, and earthquake reconstruction in
Christchurch gathering pace, but also voiced concerns about
rising house prices and the risk to inflation and financial
stability.
Financial market pricing before Thursday's decision implied
a slight chance of a 25 basis points rate hike, and 116 basis
points of rises over the next 12 months.
The official cash rate has been held at 2.5 percent since an
emergency 50 basis point cut in March 2011 after the earthquake.
New Zealand's official rate compares with Australia's 2.50
percent, the U.S. Federal Reserve's 0.0/0.25 percent, the
European Central Bank's 0.25 percent, and the Bank of Japan's
0/0.1 percent.
(Gyles Beckford)