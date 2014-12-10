WELLINGTON Dec 11 New Zealand's central bank on Thursday stuck to its forecast for neutral interest rates, but said there was a risk that it may be lower than the current forecast, its governor said on Thursday.

"We think (the neutral rate) is probably somewhere around 4.5 percent, but there is some uncertainty around that, it may be below 4.5 percent," Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Graeme Wheeler told a media briefing.

"We would still say that at 3.5 percent the OCR is low by historic standards, it's still expansionary for the economy."

Earlier the RBNZ held its official cash rate (OCR) at 3.50 percent, as expected, for a third consecutive review because of low inflation, but said further modest rises would be needed at some stage. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)