WELLINGTON Dec 10 New Zealand's central bank said on Thursday it was satisfied with the current monetary policy agreement with the government which sets the bank's inflation target.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Graeme Wheeler's comments to a select committee at Parliament came after the central bank cut its official cash rate to 2.50 percent earlier in the day. (Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)