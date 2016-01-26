(Recasts; adds background about dairy, comment from ASB
economist)
WELLINGTON Jan 27 Credit ratings agency Fitch
Ratings on Tuesday revised downward its outlook on New Zealand's
government bonds to stable from positive, citing weakness in its
cornerstone dairy industry, a further sign that the country's
status as a "rock-star economy" was over.
The ratings agency left the sovereign rating unchanged at
'AA', but also revised downward the outlook for the country's
banking sector to negative from stable on the likelihood low
dairy prices would make it harder for farmers to service debts.
The New Zealand dollar edged slightly lower after
the announcement to $0.6435, but recovered to $0.6504 in early
trading on Wednesday.
Dairy prices have been falling from record highs in 2013 as
demand from China slows amid a global oversupply. New Zealand's
Reserve Bank has repeatedly flagged the sector, which represents
around a quarter of the country's exports, as a key risk to
financial stability.
Unlike other major dairy producers, such as the United
States, nearly all of New Zealand's supply is exported, making
it particularly vulnerable to any price swings.
Softer growth and weak inflation prompted the RBNZ to cut
its benchmark interest rate in December to match a record low of
2.50 percent.
The bank is widely expected to leave rates unchanged this
week, although pressure for cuts is building, in particular as
the economy teeters on the verge of deflation.
"The Fitch revision by itself doesn't change the case for
cuts," said ASB Rural Economist Nathan Penny. "However, low
dairy prices and associated weak dairy sector incomes are part
of the overall case for OCR cuts this year." Penny expects the
central bank to cut the cash rate in June and August this year.
Mark Johnson a private client manager at OM Financial Ltd,
said an RBNZ cut this week would be a shock, but it was possible
that the central bank would warn of the risks ahead.
Growth in New Zealand's gross domestic product slowed to 2.3
percent in 2015, according to Fitch estimations, meaning the
country was no longer out-performing its AA-rated peers.
Fitch said it expected GDP growth to pick up to 2.4 percent
in 2016 and to 2.6 percent in 2017, a slower pace than it had
forecast in its July 2015 review.
Fitch said it expected a slight recovery in business
investment from its current, subdued level, and continued high
net immigration levels to support consumption growth.
However, that will probably be offset by lower dairy
production and slower residential investment growth, the agency
said. Uncertainty over migration rates and the impact of El Niño
weather were also risks to its forecast, Fitch said.
The banking sector outlook was revised because a second
season of low dairy prices is likely to make it harder for
farmers to service their debt. About half the dairy sector is
estimated to be facing negative cash flow during the 2014-15
season, Fitch said.
