* RBNZ confirms has intervened to lower NZ dollar
* Market participants expect biggest NZD selling since
mid-2007
* Analysts: Intervention to have limited impact on NZD
strength
By Gyles Beckford and Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON, May 8 New Zealand's central bank
confirmed selling its own currency for only the second time
since the "kiwi" was floated in 1985, reflecting concerns that a
flood of global money could undermine a budding economic
recovery.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand usually keeps intervention
quiet, and its rare admission came after the currency surged to
20-month highs of $0.8676 last month, undercutting exporters and
pressuring an economy finding its feet after devastating
earthquakes in Christchurch in the last two years.
The intervention demonstrated the widespread unease among
smaller economies over the impact of massive monetary
expansionary campaigns in the United States and Japan.
"There has been intervention ... We've indicated on the
record that we are prepared to intervene in the exchange rate,"
Governor Graeme Wheeler told a parliamentary committee on
Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Australian central bank, also grappling with
a high-flying currency, cut interest rates to a record-low 2.75
percent.
The Australian dollar is not far from 28 year peaks when
measured against a basket of currencies, which is "unusual given
the decline in export prices and interest rates," Reserve Bank
of Australia Governor Glen Stevens said.
The kiwi has surged to similarly uncomfortable levels.
In April, when traders suspect the RBNZ conducted its latest
intervention, the kiwi's trade-weighted index, the currency
measure closely followed by the central bank, rose to 79.39, a
record for the free float era.
During the last quarter of 2012 the New Zealand economy grew
at its fastest pace in three years. It is expected to show
annual growth of about 3 percent for the next couple of years,
led by improving domestic demand and the rebuild of earthquake
damaged Christchurch.
The high currency, however, is putting pressure on
exporters' earnings.
Wheeler's comments helped drive down the New Zealand dollar
more than half a U.S. cent to a session low, but it is
still hovering near a post-float high around $0.8850 hit in
August 2011.
And market participants believe the intervention by the RBNZ
would do little to weaken the kiwi, which is the 10th most
traded currency in global markets.
Wheeler admitted as much: "We've also indicated that we
would not expect the strength of the flows from intervention to
materially change the exchange rate, although it could
potentially take the top off (currency strength)."
The message was not lost on the currency market.
"What he's doing is talking about tools and waving a stick
as the currency goes," said Alex Sinton, director, institutional
FX, global markets at ANZ.
ATTRACTIVE YIELDS
Currency diversification by sovereign investors and the wall
of money unleashed by massive monetary easing campaigns by major
central banks have driven the "kiwi" higher.
Investors are drawn to its attractive yields, with the
central bank expected to raise interest rates from a record low
of 2.5 percent in the next year.
New Zealand's 10-year bond is currently trading around 3.2
percent, compared with a yield of 1.78 percent for its U.S.
Treasury counterpart.
Wheeler told the committee the currency may appreciate more
if investors expected the country's economy to outperform,
raising expectations of higher rates.
The central bank's latest balance sheet, which covers
transactions through March, shows scant selling of New Zealand
dollars from the bank's reserves during the first three months
of the year, after it sold a net NZ$199 million in December.
Market participants said that while the RBNZ's selling in
April would be higher than the December amount, it would not be
on the scale of the RBNZ's last major confirmed intervention in
June-July 2007, when it sold a total of NZ$2.2 billion to stem
kiwi strength.
The central bank has appeared to have sold the currency
sporadically since then, but Wednesday's confirmation was only
the second time the RBNZ has declared its hand since 2007.
"The RBNZ is playing a similar game to many other central
banks in attempting to weaken or at least prevent strength in
their currencies," analysts at Credit Agricole CIB said in a
note. "The bottom line is that more smoothing is likely but a
significant push to change NZD direction is highly unlikely."
